12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 26, 2021 12:41pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) shares rose 77.31% to $1.92 during Monday's regular session. Tyme Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 215.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 7967.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $329.7 million.
  • Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) shares moved upwards by 34.32% to $3.38. As of 12:30 EST, Xenetic Biosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 96.2 million, which is 1873.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.6 million.
  • Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) stock moved upwards by 11.34% to $3.32. The current volume of 5.1 million shares is 127.86% of Unicycive Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.1 million.
  • Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) shares rose 10.46% to $33.14. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 781.1K shares, making up 89.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
  • Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) shares increased by 9.65% to $15.79. Oramed Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 282.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $513.3 million.
  • HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) stock increased by 8.74% to $5.84. HTG Molecular Diagnostics's stock is trading at a volume of 234.1K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 253.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.4 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) stock declined by 40.07% to $0.68 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 42.9 million shares, making up 332.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.3 million.
  • ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) stock decreased by 32.84% to $5.6. ATI Physical Therapy's stock is trading at a volume of 4.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 505.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
  • Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) stock decreased by 29.88% to $0.69. Tonix Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 29.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 294.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $227.1 million.
  • NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) shares decreased by 22.23% to $2.03. NanoVibronix's stock is trading at a volume of 98.7 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 3841.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $48.9 million.
  • Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX) shares declined by 21.33% to $9.52. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares, making up 255.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.4 million.
  • NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) stock declined by 20.07% to $19.8. NRX Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 6.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 147.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $948.7 million.

 

 

 

