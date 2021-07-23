12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) shares moved upwards by 65.51% to $9.6 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 45.0 million shares is 23312.71% of Socket Mobile's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $68.4 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) shares moved upwards by 11.82% to $40.56. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 316.8K shares, making up 242.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $557.0 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) stock moved upwards by 10.84% to $82.15. The current volume of 6.9 million shares is 202.66% of Trade Desk's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $39.0 billion.
- Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) stock rose 10.8% to $2.62. Trading volume for Verb Tech's stock is 14.2 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 111.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $165.7 million.
- Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) shares increased by 9.46% to $32.67. As of 12:31 EST, Intapp's stock is trading at a volume of 163.4K, which is 22.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
- Indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) shares moved upwards by 6.96% to $8.84. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 329.8K shares, making up 32.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
Losers
- Agora (NASDAQ:API) shares fell 20.04% to $26.47 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 5.1 million shares is 425.13% of Agora's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion.
- SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) shares decreased by 14.8% to $8.41. Trading volume for SGOCO Group's stock is 2.0 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 26.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $854.4 million.
- Summit Wireless (NASDAQ:WISA) stock declined by 14.14% to $3.95. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.3 million shares, making up 161.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $50.4 million.
- Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) shares declined by 13.11% to $4.34. Trading volume for Data Storage's stock is 611.5K as of 12:31 EST. This is 50.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $21.1 million.
- Cloopen Group Holding (NYSE:RAAS) shares fell 13.07% to $4.83. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 879.0K shares, making up 100.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $793.0 million.
- 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) shares declined by 12.76% to $16.01. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.3 million shares, making up 169.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers