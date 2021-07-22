12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) stock rose 30.3% to $6.45 during Thursday's regular session. Support.com's stock is trading at a volume of 19.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 1103.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $156.2 million.
- Summit Wireless (NASDAQ:WISA) stock rose 29.96% to $5.29. As of 12:30 EST, Summit Wireless's stock is trading at a volume of 95.2 million, which is 9631.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $67.5 million.
- Sigmatron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) shares moved upwards by 9.19% to $5.94. As of 12:30 EST, Sigmatron International's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million, which is 971.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.2 million.
- DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) shares rose 6.39% to $49.11. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 167.6K, which is 12.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.3 billion.
- IDEX Biometrics (NASDAQ:IDBA) shares rose 6.17% to $18.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $220.9 million.
- Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) stock moved upwards by 4.85% to $18.56. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 693.0K, which is 203.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
Losers
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares declined by 13.74% to $8.41 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Marin Software's stock is 7.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 32.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.2 million.
- Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) shares decreased by 13.66% to $68.54. As of 12:30 EST, Daqo New Energy's stock is trading at a volume of 8.3 million, which is 317.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 billion.
- Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) shares decreased by 10.71% to $3.29. The current volume of 282.1K shares is 9.0% of Auddia's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.7 million.
- Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) shares decreased by 10.62% to $2.61. Datasea's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 35.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $56.0 million.
- Netgear (NASDAQ:NTGR) shares fell 10.26% to $33.26. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.1 million, which is 712.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) shares declined by 9.29% to $9.28. Trading volume for SemiLEDs's stock is 693.8K as of 12:30 EST. This is 8.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $38.0 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers