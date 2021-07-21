10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) stock rose 15.93% to $5.31 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 391.7K shares is 130.16% of Navios Maritime Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.4 million.
- SOS (NYSE:SOS) stock moved upwards by 14.89% to $2.81. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 17.7 million, which is 105.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $526.7 million.
- Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) stock increased by 9.82% to $10.28. The company's market cap stands at $197.5 million.
- Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) shares rose 8.69% to $42.11. The current volume of 139.2K shares is 55.51% of Eagle Bulk Shipping's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $566.8 million.
Losers
- Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) stock declined by 20.82% to $3.02 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.8 million shares, making up 140.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.7 million.
- Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) stock decreased by 18.91% to $3.78. As of 12:30 EST, Orbital Energy Group's stock is trading at a volume of 5.0 million, which is 72.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $197.3 million.
- TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) stock declined by 11.18% to $0.99. As of 12:30 EST, TD Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 2.5 million, which is 60.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $95.6 million.
- Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) shares fell 10.46% to $4.92. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 263.0K shares, making up 182.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) stock decreased by 10.31% to $27.55. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares, making up 272.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXSAP) stock decreased by 5.87% to $17.64.
