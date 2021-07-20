9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) stock moved upwards by 25.84% to $4.09 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 18.9 million shares is 545.24% of Staffing 360 Solutions's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.6 million.
- Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) stock increased by 17.16% to $13.45. As of 12:30 EST, Ideal Power's stock is trading at a volume of 208.2K, which is 178.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $78.9 million.
- L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX) stock increased by 12.89% to $8.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.8 million.
- Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) stock rose 8.62% to $4.43. Trading volume for Orbital Energy Group's stock is 5.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 74.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $231.4 million.
- Manitowoc Co (NYSE:MTW) stock rose 8.42% to $22.27. Manitowoc Co's stock is trading at a volume of 95.5K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 29.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $773.5 million.
- Nuvve Holding (NASDAQ:NVVE) stock increased by 8.37% to $11.46. As of 12:30 EST, Nuvve Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 108.5K, which is 17.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $214.3 million.
Losers
- TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) shares decreased by 10.27% to $1.0 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 3.8 million, which is 93.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.5 million.
- Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) shares fell 6.66% to $4.63. As of 12:30 EST, Navios Maritime Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 168.1K, which is 56.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.6 million.
- Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) shares declined by 5.41% to $30.65. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 30.7 million, which is 77.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 billion.
