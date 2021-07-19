10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) stock rose 31.77% to $4.48 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 72.5 million shares is 4428.09% of Aehr Test Systems's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) shares increased by 16.88% to $10.73. Trading volume for ALFI's stock is 3.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 18.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $152.9 million.
- Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) shares moved upwards by 6.51% to $4.25. Support.com's stock is trading at a volume of 2.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 170.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $102.4 million.
- Canon (NYSE:CAJ) stock moved upwards by 5.55% to $23.94. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 392.8K shares, making up 166.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.0 billion.
Losers
- Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) shares declined by 42.96% to $4.05 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 11.1 million, which is 369.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $137.1 million.
- Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) stock declined by 26.44% to $4.37. Trading volume for Data Storage's stock is 850.6K as of 12:30 EST. This is 71.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.2 million.
- Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) shares fell 17.16% to $8.28. Trading volume for Intrusion's stock is 246.0K as of 12:30 EST. This is 64.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $145.9 million.
- SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) shares decreased by 14.1% to $8.84. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 133.7K, which is 90.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.7 million.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS) stock decreased by 9.89% to $52.27. The current volume of 2.1 million shares is 96.05% of JinkoSolar Holding Co's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.
- MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) stock declined by 9.74% to $1.78. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.2 million shares, making up 110.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $214.6 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers