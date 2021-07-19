 Skip to main content

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 19, 2021 12:31pm   Comments
Gainers

  • AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) stock rose 7.48% to $7.61 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for AMMO's stock is 3.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 131.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $850.8 million.
  • Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) stock rose 6.86% to $6.31. Aspen Group's stock is trading at a volume of 534.8K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 174.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $158.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Remark Hldgs (NASDAQ:MARK) shares rose 6.53% to $1.39. The current volume of 1.2 million shares is 64.13% of Remark Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $138.3 million.
  • XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) shares rose 6.46% to $1.48. Trading volume for XpresSpa Group's stock is 1.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 47.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $155.8 million.
  • Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) shares rose 6.44% to $117.66. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.5 million shares, making up 41.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.0 billion.
  • Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) shares rose 6.08% to $24.25. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 279.3K shares, making up 140.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $189.2 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) stock decreased by 11.73% to $4.97 during Monday's regular session. iPower's stock is trading at a volume of 656.7K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 64.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $131.4 million.
  • Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) shares declined by 11.1% to $27.16. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares, making up 30.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.0 billion.
  • China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) shares fell 9.66% to $2.15. Trading volume for China Liberal Education's stock is 243.9K as of 12:30 EST. This is 29.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $26.5 million.
  • New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) shares declined by 9.37% to $5.86. New Oriental Education's stock is trading at a volume of 24.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 73.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 billion.
  • Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) stock decreased by 9.11% to $6.39. As of 12:30 EST, Potbelly's stock is trading at a volume of 132.2K, which is 98.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $178.7 million.
  • ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) stock decreased by 9.04% to $2.82. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 365.8K, which is 42.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.3 million.

 

 

 

