12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 19, 2021 12:31pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) shares rose 44.14% to $27.72 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 30.4 million shares is 3989.84% of Cytokinetics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
  • NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) stock rose 40.14% to $11.94. NRX Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 29.9 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 11706.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $572.0 million.
  • Allied Healthcare Prods (NASDAQ:AHPI) shares rose 22.27% to $7.08. The current volume of 10.5 million shares is 273.46% of Allied Healthcare Prods's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.4 million.
  • Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) shares rose 21.95% to $9.0. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.3 million shares, making up 8877.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $322.5 million.
  • Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) stock moved upwards by 19.41% to $4.49. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 10.7 million shares, making up 196.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $68.9 million.
  • Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) stock moved upwards by 12.96% to $32.07. Prelude Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 222.0K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 107.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) shares decreased by 25.95% to $1.57 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, China SXT Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 8.3 million, which is 403.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.3 million.
  • Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) shares fell 11.45% to $3.98. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 19.2 million shares, making up 93.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $481.4 million.
  • Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) shares declined by 10.95% to $5.21. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 165.3K shares, making up 667.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $58.5 million.
  • Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) stock fell 9.7% to $18.21. The company's market cap stands at $510.2 million.
  • Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) stock decreased by 8.7% to $42.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.1 million.
  • TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) shares declined by 8.39% to $2.95. The current volume of 823.7K shares is 11.81% of TransCode Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.3 million.

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

