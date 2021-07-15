12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) shares moved upwards by 8.03% to $30.0 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 180.7K shares is 71.9% of Nkarta's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $984.6 million.
- Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) shares increased by 7.26% to $86.36. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 155.0K shares, making up 50.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) shares rose 7.15% to $27.62. Trading volume for Prelude Therapeutics's stock is 43.8K as of 12:30 EST. This is 20.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) shares increased by 6.72% to $10.95. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 9.1K, which is 12.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.4 million.
- Aspira Womens Health (NASDAQ:AWH) stock increased by 6.68% to $4.95. Trading volume for Aspira Womens Health's stock is 179.0K as of 12:30 EST. This is 39.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $554.1 million.
- PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) shares increased by 6.48% to $46.0. The current volume of 109 shares is 34.17% of PureTech Health's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
Losers
- Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) stock decreased by 24.74% to $16.95 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Tempest Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 427.8K, which is 16.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $112.4 million.
- Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) shares decreased by 19.35% to $9.59. The current volume of 1.1 million shares is 764.3% of Immunic's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $208.5 million.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) stock decreased by 19.02% to $6.22. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 439.6K, which is 762.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.9 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- GBS (NASDAQ:GBS) stock declined by 15.86% to $3.61. As of 12:30 EST, GBS's stock is trading at a volume of 774.4K, which is 94.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $44.6 million.
- Apollo Medical Hlgs (NASDAQ:AMEH) shares declined by 13.88% to $74.5. Trading volume for Apollo Medical Hlgs's stock is 480.9K as of 12:30 EST. This is 120.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 billion.
- SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) shares declined by 12.96% to $2.34. The current volume of 2.1 million shares is 61.15% of SCWorx's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.4 million.
