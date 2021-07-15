12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) stock increased by 35.34% to $3.37 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Verb Tech's stock is trading at a volume of 141.6 million, which is 2077.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $213.5 million.
- Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) shares moved upwards by 9.84% to $5.69. Trading volume for Smith Micro Software's stock is 920.5K as of 12:30 EST. This is 217.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $304.3 million.
- IDEX Biometrics (NASDAQ:IDBA) shares increased by 8.4% to $19.0. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 830 shares, making up 130.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $232.6 million.
- Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) stock moved upwards by 7.26% to $6.4. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 3.9 million, which is 490.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $520.4 million.
- OLB Gr (NASDAQ:OLB) shares rose 7.03% to $6.09. OLB Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 192.5K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 110.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.3 million.
- Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) stock rose 5.85% to $4.34. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 12.9K shares, making up 42.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $32.7 million.
Losers
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock fell 25.83% to $10.14 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.5 million shares, making up 25.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $111.2 million.
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) shares declined by 15.01% to $3.4. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 85.3 million shares, making up 169.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $201.2 million.
- SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) stock fell 10.99% to $11.75. The current volume of 22.7 million shares is 378.35% of SGOCO Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) stock decreased by 10.81% to $3.24. Trading volume for BSQUARE's stock is 1.8 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 19.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $59.6 million.
- MMTEC (NASDAQ:MTC) shares fell 7.96% to $1.62. Trading volume for MMTEC's stock is 281.0K as of 12:30 EST. This is 84.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.6 million.
- Priority Tech Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) shares declined by 7.38% to $5.65. Trading volume for Priority Tech Holdings's stock is 15.9K as of 12:30 EST. This is 46.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $382.2 million.
