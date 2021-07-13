10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares increased by 12.35% to $3.77 during Tuesday's regular session. Uxin's stock is trading at a volume of 4.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 33.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) stock rose 12.03% to $17.5. Build-A-Bear Workshop's stock is trading at a volume of 351.1K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 68.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $280.2 million.
- New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) shares increased by 9.02% to $7.07. As of 12:30 EST, New Oriental Education's stock is trading at a volume of 18.2 million, which is 57.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.0 billion.
- TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) shares increased by 8.77% to $22.18. As of 12:30 EST, TAL Education's stock is trading at a volume of 12.5 million, which is 89.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.3 billion.
- Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) shares increased by 7.95% to $13.16. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 4.2 million, which is 46.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion.
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) stock increased by 6.75% to $1.45. Puxin's stock is trading at a volume of 311.9K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 35.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $126.9 million.
Losers
- VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) stock fell 12.25% to $12.76 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 401.4K shares is 212.91% of VOXX International's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $306.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) shares declined by 7.28% to $3.44. The current volume of 155.8K shares is 33.86% of Target Hospitality's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $348.2 million.
- Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) shares decreased by 6.11% to $2.83. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares, making up 48.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $260.2 million.
- New Home Co (NYSE:NWHM) shares declined by 5.75% to $5.41. Trading volume for New Home Co's stock is 24.6K as of 12:30 EST. This is 54.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $97.6 million.
