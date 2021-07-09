 Skip to main content

11 Financials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 09, 2021 12:34pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) shares rose 40.88% to $30.84 during Friday's regular session. Carver Bancorp's stock is trading at a volume of 49.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 2273.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.9 million.
  • Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) stock increased by 18.11% to $1.18. Greenpro Capital's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 105.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.7 million.
  • Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ:HALL) stock moved upwards by 12.58% to $4.83. Hallmark Financial Servs's stock is trading at a volume of 340.6K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 315.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.7 million.
  • Pintec Technology Hldgs (NASDAQ:PT) stock rose 9.44% to $1.02. Pintec Technology Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 341.8K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 25.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $44.1 million.
  • China Finance Online Co (NASDAQ:JRJC) shares increased by 8.73% to $11.91. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 405.8K shares, making up 843.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.0 million.
  • Weidai (NYSE:WEI) shares moved upwards by 8.26% to $1.31. As of 12:30 EST, Weidai's stock is trading at a volume of 1.9 million, which is 60.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $92.3 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) shares decreased by 7.7% to $4.8 during Friday's regular session. Siebert Financial's stock is trading at a volume of 313.4K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 106.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $150.1 million.
  • IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) shares decreased by 5.73% to $22.06. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 182, which is 7.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.4 million.
  • Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) shares decreased by 5.44% to $17.75. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 9.2K shares, making up 161.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $45.8 million.
  • Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) shares fell 3.93% to $2.94. Oxbridge Re Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 2.6 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 214.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.8 million.
  • Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) stock decreased by 3.79% to $114.98. Trading volume for Goosehead Insurance's stock is 73.5K as of 12:30 EST. This is 30.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 billion.

 

 

 

