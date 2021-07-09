12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) stock rose 63.86% to $324.0 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Stamps.com's stock is trading at a volume of 2.9 million, which is 1479.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 billion.
- ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) stock increased by 45.75% to $1.05. The current volume of 162.0 million shares is 5744.56% of ToughBuilt Industries's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $85.6 million.
- LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) stock moved upwards by 16.79% to $16.06. The current volume of 284.2K shares is 415.32% of LMP Automotive Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $162.0 million.
- TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) shares moved upwards by 10.6% to $21.58. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 31.1 million, which is 236.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.9 billion.
- Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) shares increased by 9.88% to $6.78. Chico's FAS's stock is trading at a volume of 971.8K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 51.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $831.2 million.
- RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) stock rose 9.0% to $4.36. RYB Education's stock is trading at a volume of 83.6K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 82.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
Losers
- Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) stock declined by 28.93% to $4.62 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 2.8 million shares is 918.8% of Nova Lifestyle's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.7 million.
- Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) stock declined by 8.21% to $7.05. The current volume of 69.5K shares is 50.83% of Vasta Platform's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $587.6 million.
- XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) stock declined by 4.75% to $7.33. The current volume of 2.5 million shares is 42.89% of XL Fleet's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- 1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS) shares fell 4.59% to $26.0. The current volume of 54.5K shares is 9.7% of 1stdibs.com's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $973.9 million.
- Just Eat Takeaway.com (NASDAQ:GRUB) stock declined by 4.03% to $17.63. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.4 million, which is 72.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
- Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) stock declined by 3.91% to $16.82. As of 12:30 EST, Vitru's stock is trading at a volume of 212, which is 0.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $391.4 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers