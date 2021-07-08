12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- UTime (NASDAQ:UTME) shares increased by 38.99% to $12.51 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, UTime's stock is trading at a volume of 4.7 million, which is 582.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.4 million.
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock increased by 15.8% to $3.81. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 194.3 million, which is 755.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $225.5 million.
- SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) shares moved upwards by 15.7% to $2.8. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 381.9K shares, making up 277.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $281.6 million.
- Tessco Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) shares moved upwards by 14.67% to $6.61. The current volume of 4.2 million shares is 18781.26% of Tessco Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.6 million.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares moved upwards by 9.4% to $1.02. Trading volume for Color Star Technology's stock is 1.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 24.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $91.9 million.
- TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) stock rose 8.84% to $10.99. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 65.4K, which is 606.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $21.5 million.
Losers
- PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) stock fell 14.13% to $48.14 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, PagSeguro Digital's stock is trading at a volume of 5.2 million, which is 249.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.8 billion.
- Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) stock fell 11.78% to $22.17. Trading volume for Viant Technology's stock is 242.1K as of 12:30 EST. This is 76.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
- Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) shares decreased by 9.58% to $18.42. As of 12:30 EST, Tuya's stock is trading at a volume of 2.4 million, which is 281.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.3 billion.
- Paymentus Holdings (NYSE:PAY) shares declined by 8.97% to $33.1. As of 12:30 EST, Paymentus Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 167.4K, which is 28.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion.
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) shares declined by 8.82% to $7.8. Bridgeline Digital's stock is trading at a volume of 9.5 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 124.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $50.2 million.
- SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) stock fell 7.94% to $12.18. The current volume of 105.0K shares is 63.46% of SilverSun Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $61.6 million.
