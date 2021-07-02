12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) shares moved upwards by 52.47% to $34.17 during Friday's regular session. Alector's stock is trading at a volume of 26.9 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 4612.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
- Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) stock rose 13.86% to $19.88. Trading volume for Newegg Commerce's stock is 3.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 394.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 billion.
- IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) shares rose 9.54% to $7.75. The current volume of 2.1 million shares is 276.12% of IVERIC bio's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $699.0 million.
- Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) shares increased by 8.95% to $23.24. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 948.3K, which is 74.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
- Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) shares moved upwards by 7.51% to $1.26. Trading volume for Cellectar Biosciences's stock is 1.7 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 310.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $66.3 million.
- Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) shares rose 6.5% to $9.0. Trading volume for Decibel Therapeutics's stock is 173.3K as of 12:30 EST. This is 171.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $224.1 million.
Losers
- Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) stock declined by 36.69% to $1.45 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 64.1 million, which is 554.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $259.7 million.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) shares fell 27.91% to $61.25. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.5 million shares, making up 619.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 billion.
- Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) stock decreased by 24.77% to $1.61. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 17.0 million shares, making up 313.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.9 million.
- Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) shares decreased by 18.08% to $2.13. Citius Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 36.6 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 418.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $288.5 million.
- Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) shares declined by 15.44% to $1.95. Trading volume for Kintara Therapeutics's stock is 953.1K as of 12:30 EST. This is 78.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.4 million.
- Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) stock fell 14.41% to $5.48. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 21.3 million shares, making up 119.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $661.8 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers