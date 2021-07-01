12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) stock increased by 11.03% to $35.92 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Franklin Covey's stock is trading at a volume of 114.6K, which is 224.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $508.1 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Virco Manufacturing (NASDAQ:VIRC) stock increased by 10.05% to $3.75. The current volume of 177.2K shares is 671.21% of Virco Manufacturing's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $59.7 million.
- Recruiter.com Group, Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ:RCRT) stock increased by 8.44% to $4.88. Recruiter.com Group, Inc. - Common Stock's stock is trading at a volume of 99.9K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 434.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- R.R.Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) stock increased by 7.64% to $6.76. R.R.Donnelley & Sons's stock is trading at a volume of 471.6K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 34.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $488.0 million.
- FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) stock increased by 6.4% to $6.31. Trading volume for FreightCar America's stock is 2.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 92.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.0 million.
- Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) stock rose 5.79% to $12.59. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 338.5K, which is 113.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $255.5 million.
Losers
- Global Internet of People (NASDAQ:SDH) stock decreased by 13.46% to $3.28 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Global Internet of People's stock is trading at a volume of 109.5K, which is 117.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.4 million.
- Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) stock decreased by 7.46% to $21.24. Trading volume for Star Bulk Carriers's stock is 1.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 92.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
- Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) stock declined by 7.44% to $35.46. Trading volume for Beam Global's stock is 241.8K as of 12:30 EST. This is 66.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $315.1 million.
- Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) stock declined by 6.7% to $18.26. As of 12:30 EST, Global Ship Lease's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million, which is 189.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $662.5 million.
- EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) stock fell 6.21% to $4.08. As of 12:30 EST, EZGO Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 707.4K, which is 179.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $54.6 million.
- CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) stock decreased by 6.16% to $4.42. As of 12:30 EST, CBAK Energy Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million, which is 77.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $390.7 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers