11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) stock moved upwards by 21.27% to $2.91 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.1 million, which is 51.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.2 million.
- AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) shares moved upwards by 15.14% to $10.12. AMMO's stock is trading at a volume of 10.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 413.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) stock moved upwards by 13.68% to $2.99. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 327.5K shares, making up 513.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $47.1 million.
- Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) shares rose 12.69% to $45.11. Cricut's stock is trading at a volume of 674.0K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 83.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 billion.
- Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) shares rose 12.6% to $38.59. The current volume of 239.9K shares is 112.09% of Lands' End's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) stock moved upwards by 10.18% to $8.22. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.7 million shares, making up 1945.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $217.4 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
Losers
- Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) stock declined by 19.04% to $7.02 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Barnes & Noble Education's stock is 1.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 243.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $360.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) shares decreased by 9.92% to $7.76. The current volume of 375.6K shares is 51.07% of BIT Mining's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $434.7 million.
- E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) stock fell 7.84% to $26.83. The current volume of 182.1K shares is 101.36% of E-Home Household Service's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $900.2 million.
- Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) stock declined by 7.19% to $1.42. The current volume of 352.4K shares is 52.04% of Muscle Maker's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.1 million.
- Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) stock fell 6.02% to $4.53. Greenlane Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 246.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $79.9 million.
