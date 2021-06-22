12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Lydall (NYSE:LDL) stock moved upwards by 84.77% to $61.51 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 3.3 million shares is 3714.59% of Lydall's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:33 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) shares rose 49.58% to $57.77. Raven Industries's stock is trading at a volume of 4.4 million shares as of 12:33 EST. This is 1569.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
- DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) stock increased by 8.7% to $31.61. The current volume of 39.1K shares is 43.4% of DXP Enterprises's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:33 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $607.1 million.
- Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) shares rose 7.72% to $59.66. Trading volume for Veritiv's stock is 97.2K as of 12:33 EST. This is 41.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $934.5 million.
- Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) stock rose 7.47% to $13.94. Bowman Consulting Group's stock is trading at a volume of 7.5K shares as of 12:33 EST. This is 5.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Gaucho Group Holdings (NASDAQ:VINO) shares increased by 7.14% to $6.38. As of 12:33 EST, Gaucho Group Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 4.7 million, which is 538.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.4 million.
Losers
- Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) stock fell 12.74% to $2.37 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:33 EST, Code Chain New Continent's stock is trading at a volume of 548.2K, which is 58.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $90.8 million.
- Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) shares fell 11.77% to $5.85. Trading volume for this security as of 12:33 EST is 304.4K, which is 252.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $109.5 million.
- Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) stock decreased by 8.29% to $4.43. As of 12:33 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 133.7K shares, making up 86.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $38.6 million.
- Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) shares fell 8.22% to $9.38. As of 12:33 EST, Applied UV's stock is trading at a volume of 108.7K, which is 14.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $88.1 million.
- Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) stock decreased by 8.17% to $2.7. As of 12:33 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.6 million shares, making up 8.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $242.8 million.
- Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) stock declined by 7.67% to $2.89. Trading volume for Aqua Metals's stock is 1.6 million as of 12:33 EST. This is 90.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $196.6 million.
