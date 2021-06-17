9 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) stock moved upwards by 9.03% to $127.01 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 116.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 billion.
- ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) stock moved upwards by 8.74% to $102.39. The current volume of 422.5K shares is 151.29% of ACM Research's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
- Asana (NYSE:ASAN) shares moved upwards by 6.42% to $52.69. Trading volume for Asana's stock is 2.5 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 173.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 billion.
- Sigmatron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) stock moved upwards by 6.36% to $5.0. Sigmatron International's stock is trading at a volume of 79.1K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 323.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.2 million.
- Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) stock increased by 5.96% to $20.78. The current volume of 88.9K shares is 29.28% of Vertex's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion.
- Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) stock increased by 5.94% to $176.53. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 435.7K, which is 65.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 billion.
Losers
- UTime (NASDAQ:UTME) stock decreased by 64.5% to $20.95 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.6 million shares, making up 1351.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) stock decreased by 12.24% to $5.87. ALFI's stock is trading at a volume of 7.6 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 62.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) stock fell 8.82% to $105.21. The current volume of 296.0K shares is 35.78% of Alliance Data Systems's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 billion.
