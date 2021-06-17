11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) stock moved upwards by 8.93% to $13.18 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, Educational Development's stock is trading at a volume of 63.2K, which is 251.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $110.0 million.
- 1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS) shares rose 7.87% to $24.73. The current volume of 79.7K shares is 5.56% of 1stdibs.com's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST).
- Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) stock rose 6.35% to $2.51. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 286.8K, which is 89.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $155.9 million.
- Revolve Gr (NYSE:RVLV) stock increased by 5.96% to $60.39. Trading volume for Revolve Gr's stock is 1.1 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 97.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 billion.
- XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) stock increased by 5.34% to $43.23. The current volume of 11.8 million shares is 79.29% of XPeng's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $34.6 billion.
Losers
- Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) stock declined by 17.83% to $10.28 during Thursday's regular session. Jakks Pacific's stock is trading at a volume of 337.8K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 156.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $65.7 million.
- First High-School Edu (NYSE:FHS) stock declined by 14.27% to $6.67. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 457.5K, which is 149.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) shares declined by 10.52% to $19.91. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 770.7K, which is 99.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $988.8 million.
- TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) stock decreased by 10.52% to $21.45. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 27.6 million shares, making up 269.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.8 billion.
- Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) stock fell 8.92% to $2.06. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 1.1 million, which is 415.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million.
- Youdao (NYSE:DAO) stock declined by 8.79% to $21.95. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 281.6K, which is 66.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
