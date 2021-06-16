12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Orphazyme (NASDAQ:ORPH) shares moved upwards by 72.49% to $17.34 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, Orphazyme's stock is trading at a volume of 58.8 million, which is 4452.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $605.9 million.
- Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) shares moved upwards by 45.18% to $9.21. As of 12:31 EST, Kindred Biosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 26.1 million, which is 5604.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $416.7 million.
- Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) shares increased by 36.34% to $11.72. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 4.5 million, which is 69098.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $494.8 million.
- Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) stock rose 21.12% to $17.11. Trading volume for Altimmune's stock is 16.5 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 1519.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $657.1 million.
- Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) shares rose 19.78% to $5.81. Aprea Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 123.4 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 16729.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $123.0 million.
- Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) stock increased by 14.64% to $19.88. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 3.9 million, which is 265.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
Losers
- PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) shares declined by 15.17% to $49.0 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 455, which is 135.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) stock declined by 14.42% to $8.25. Fusion Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 237.3K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 385.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $350.2 million.
- Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) stock decreased by 12.27% to $8.97. Paratek Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 275.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $421.1 million.
- Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) shares decreased by 10.19% to $13.49. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 169.6K, which is 258.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) shares declined by 10.15% to $13.73. As of 12:31 EST, Novan's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million, which is 20.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $208.2 million.
- SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) shares declined by 9.9% to $1.64. As of 12:31 EST, SCWorx's stock is trading at a volume of 310.1K, which is 78.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 million.
