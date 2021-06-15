12 Financials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Finance of America (NYSE:FOA) shares increased by 26.43% to $9.23 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Finance of America's stock is 6.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 1548.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) stock rose 9.71% to $9.49. The current volume of 19.5K shares is 2.77% of Vericity's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $141.1 million.
- Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) shares increased by 8.08% to $18.32. The current volume of 673.9K shares is 207.51% of Blucora's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $886.9 million.
- Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) stock moved upwards by 5.17% to $105.54. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 225.2K shares, making up 111.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 billion.
- LendingClub (NYSE:LC) shares rose 4.62% to $17.42. Trading volume for LendingClub's stock is 609.6K as of 12:30 EST. This is 20.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
- Home Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:HFBL) stock moved upwards by 3.91% to $17.91. Home Federal Bancorp's stock is trading at a volume of 420 shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 24.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.1 million.
Losers
- X Financial (NYSE:XYF) shares decreased by 12.54% to $7.19 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 3.7 million shares is 2562.38% of X Financial's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $387.2 million.
- AGM Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:AGMH) stock decreased by 11.66% to $11.9. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.9K, which is 83.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $338.6 million.
- UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) shares decreased by 9.75% to $25.77. Trading volume for UP Fintech Holding's stock is 9.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 98.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion.
- Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) shares declined by 8.25% to $13.91. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 349.2K, which is 95.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.3 million.
- Dragon Victory (NASDAQ:LYL) shares decreased by 8.14% to $1.58. Dragon Victory's stock is trading at a volume of 1.9 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 115.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.6 million.
- Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) stock declined by 7.79% to $7.7. Diginex's stock is trading at a volume of 639.0K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 57.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $298.7 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers