12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) stock moved upwards by 16.85% to $35.47 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.7 million shares, making up 473.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) stock rose 14.78% to $2.13. The current volume of 1.9 million shares is 302.2% of Puxin's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $186.7 million.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares increased by 12.03% to $5.3. Trading volume for Vinco Ventures's stock is 20.0 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 249.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $148.0 million.
- China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) shares increased by 11.28% to $12.82. The current volume of 378.9K shares is 771.38% of China Online Education Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $275.6 million.
- DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) stock moved upwards by 11.11% to $4.8. DAVIDsTEA's stock is trading at a volume of 462.0K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 214.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $126.0 million.
- LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) shares moved upwards by 10.44% to $16.71. As of 12:30 EST, LMP Automotive Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 106.6K, which is 132.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $167.9 million.
Losers
- Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) stock decreased by 18.5% to $9.14 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 26.9 million shares, making up 248.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
- Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) shares declined by 11.83% to $10.44. The current volume of 927.3K shares is 92.45% of Casper Sleep's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $432.6 million.
- Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) shares declined by 11.05% to $25.68. The current volume of 26.0 million shares is 603.19% of Wendy's's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 billion.
- Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) stock fell 10.12% to $12.17. The current volume of 454.0K shares is 166.36% of Vera Bradley's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $409.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) stock decreased by 8.73% to $14.64. The current volume of 272.5K shares is 53.57% of Vivint Smart Home's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.
- Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) stock decreased by 8.04% to $33.87. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.4 million shares, making up 50.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion.
