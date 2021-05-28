12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Organovo Holdings (NASDAQ:ONVO) stock moved upwards by 28.66% to $10.01 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 6.4 million, which is 3740.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $71.2 million.
- Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) shares increased by 16.26% to $1.43. Iterum Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 44.1 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 382.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $256.1 million.
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares increased by 13.43% to $0.96. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 355.5 million, which is 154.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
- Surgalign Holdings (NASDAQ:SRGA) stock increased by 11.74% to $1.85. The current volume of 2.9 million shares is 246.48% of Surgalign Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $204.7 million.
- Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) shares moved upwards by 11.62% to $295.42. The current volume of 1.3 million shares is 150.49% of Veeva Systems's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.1 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) stock rose 10.35% to $4.78. aTyr Pharma's stock is trading at a volume of 573.3K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 59.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $76.7 million.
Losers
- Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) shares decreased by 25.96% to $7.91 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.4 million shares, making up 277.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $501.1 million.
- Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) shares fell 15.67% to $7.16. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares, making up 702.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $175.4 million.
- ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) shares decreased by 12.5% to $4.87. Trading volume for ProPhase Labs's stock is 118.9K as of 12:30 EST. This is 44.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.7 million.
- Lannett (NYSE:LCI) shares decreased by 11.44% to $4.38. The current volume of 1.7 million shares is 361.16% of Lannett's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $181.3 million.
- CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) shares fell 10.51% to $7.33. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 592.6K shares, making up 59.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $476.5 million.
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCCP) stock decreased by 10.24% to $9.38. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 165 shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 33.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
