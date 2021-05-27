12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) shares rose 46.68% to $11.28 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Rezolute's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million, which is 7155.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.2 million.
- Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) stock increased by 17.62% to $6.58. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 5.5 million, which is 543.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $406.7 million.
- Aesthetic Medical Intl (NASDAQ:AIH) stock increased by 17.37% to $9.39. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 753.3K, which is 242.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $221.5 million.
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) stock moved upwards by 17.11% to $3.97. Pieris Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 23.9 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 293.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $231.4 million.
- Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) stock increased by 15.59% to $0.86. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 14.9 million shares, making up 542.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.7 million.
- Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH) shares increased by 14.81% to $22.4. Lantheus Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 4.1 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 635.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
Losers
- NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) shares fell 14.29% to $16.05 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 788.8K shares, making up 289.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX) stock fell 10.04% to $2.42. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 11.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.4 million.
- Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) stock decreased by 9.12% to $10.97. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 167, which is 6.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) stock decreased by 7.97% to $59.59. The current volume of 4.8 million shares is 285.88% of Oak Street Health's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 billion.
- Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) shares fell 7.78% to $1.66. The current volume of 1.8 million shares is 239.01% of Kintara Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $54.1 million.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) stock decreased by 7.38% to $4.52. Trading volume for AnPac Bio-Medical Science's stock is 682.2K as of 12:30 EST. This is 61.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
