12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) shares rose 25.47% to $40.66 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.4 million shares, making up 537.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.
- Assertio Holdings (NASDAQ:ASRT) shares increased by 23.68% to $1.88. Trading volume for Assertio Holdings's stock is 6.1 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 78.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $81.6 million.
- Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX) shares rose 14.7% to $3.12. Protagenic Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 20.1 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 223.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $45.6 million.
- Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) stock rose 11.51% to $1.7. Jaguar Health's stock is trading at a volume of 19.6 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 199.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $232.7 million.
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) shares rose 11.04% to $2.96. Trading volume for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals's stock is 151.5K as of 12:31 EST. This is 63.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.8 million.
- Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) shares rose 10.92% to $3.96. Selecta Biosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 3.5 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 318.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $448.2 million.
Losers
- Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) stock declined by 37.31% to $8.47 during Wednesday's regular session. Larimar Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 1290.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $130.1 million.
- Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) shares declined by 16.26% to $14.87. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.6 million shares, making up 501.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $898.7 million.
- Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) shares fell 13.87% to $1.18. As of 12:31 EST, Lipocine's stock is trading at a volume of 3.5 million, which is 150.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.1 million.
- Scopus BioPharma (NASDAQ:SCPS) stock decreased by 12.73% to $8.37. The current volume of 999.9K shares is 130.76% of Scopus BioPharma's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST).
- R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) shares decreased by 9.06% to $23.11. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 68.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 billion.
- Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) stock declined by 8.8% to $9.23. As of 12:31 EST, Provention Bio's stock is trading at a volume of 4.3 million, which is 192.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $584.9 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers