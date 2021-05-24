12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) shares moved upwards by 18.98% to $25.07 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Virgin Galactic Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 74.2 million, which is 518.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 billion.
- Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) shares rose 16.86% to $58.66. Trading volume for Veritiv's stock is 270.8K as of 12:30 EST. This is 66.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $918.8 million.
- Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) shares moved upwards by 12.75% to $5.04. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 556.5K, which is 582.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.2 million.
- Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) shares moved upwards by 9.17% to $18.69. Mayville Engineering's stock is trading at a volume of 42.1K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 100.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $381.1 million.
- Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) stock moved upwards by 7.55% to $18.94. The current volume of 6.3K shares is 85.06% of Hudson Global's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.9 million.
- Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) stock rose 7.14% to $16.19. As of 12:30 EST, Triumph Group's stock is trading at a volume of 452.2K, which is 43.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
Losers
- EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) stock fell 13.91% to $5.2 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 210.2K shares, making up 125.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) shares decreased by 9.13% to $2.49. Trading volume for Code Chain New Continent's stock is 81.5K as of 12:30 EST. This is 6.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.4 million.
- Euro Tech Hldgs (NASDAQ:CLWT) stock declined by 9.06% to $3.37. Trading volume for Euro Tech Hldgs's stock is 289.5K as of 12:30 EST. This is 145.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.3 million.
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares declined by 8.65% to $7.4. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares, making up 50.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $516.1 million.
- American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) stock decreased by 7.14% to $13.92. The current volume of 140.1K shares is 38.23% of American Superconductor's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $388.4 million.
- Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXSAP) shares declined by 7.08% to $23.0. As of 12:30 EST, Pyxis Tankers's stock is trading at a volume of 197, which is 25.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
