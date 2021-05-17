12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) shares increased by 17.51% to $7.18 during Monday's regular session. Iteris's stock is trading at a volume of 446.7K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 157.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $298.9 million.
- Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) stock moved upwards by 16.58% to $7.1. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 433.4K shares, making up 95.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $189.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) stock moved upwards by 9.54% to $9.81. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 194.8K, which is 47.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) stock moved upwards by 9.43% to $3.48. The current volume of 93.2K shares is 497.89% of Optical Cable's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $26.2 million.
- Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) shares rose 8.53% to $2.67. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 10.7 million, which is 45.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) stock moved upwards by 8.29% to $7.05. The current volume of 401.1K shares is 220.71% of PowerFleet's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $253.6 million.
Losers
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares declined by 12.31% to $22.82 during Monday's regular session. Riot Blockchain's stock is trading at a volume of 11.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 44.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) stock decreased by 10.81% to $3.88. Trading volume for MoSys's stock is 3.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 153.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.7 million.
- Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) stock decreased by 9.88% to $14.14. Trading volume for Cleanspark's stock is 995.3K as of 12:30 EST. This is 37.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $481.0 million.
- Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) shares fell 9.47% to $20.9. As of 12:30 EST, Marathon Digital Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 11.7 million, which is 52.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) stock fell 9.07% to $6.02. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 262.4K shares, making up 39.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $58.0 million.
- MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) shares declined by 8.75% to $475.74. As of 12:30 EST, MicroStrategy's stock is trading at a volume of 408.7K, which is 56.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 billion.
