12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares increased by 12.45% to $22.57 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Plug Power's stock is 47.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 135.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.3 billion.
- BEST (NYSE:BEST) shares increased by 8.26% to $1.25. BEST's stock is trading at a volume of 8.1 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 275.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $482.6 million.
- Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) stock moved upwards by 7.85% to $10.71. Trading volume for Navios Maritime Holdings's stock is 400.8K as of 12:30 EST. This is 106.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $170.2 million.
- voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) shares increased by 7.64% to $13.52. The current volume of 50.7K shares is 43.57% of voxeljet's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $79.7 million.
- ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) stock rose 7.38% to $20.07. Trading volume for ExOne's stock is 592.4K as of 12:30 EST. This is 48.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $443.0 million.
- FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares moved upwards by 7.24% to $7.78. Trading volume for FuelCell Energy's stock is 25.0 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 87.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.
Losers
- Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) stock fell 25.61% to $10.2 during Tuesday's regular session. Rekor Systems's stock is trading at a volume of 5.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 563.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $416.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) stock fell 10.24% to $11.97. Matrix Service's stock is trading at a volume of 108.4K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 68.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $317.4 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Danaos (NYSE:DAC) shares fell 9.9% to $57.44. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 641.6K, which is 116.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) shares decreased by 9.64% to $17.99. The current volume of 144.5K shares is 133.05% of Euroseas's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $122.1 million.
- JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE:JELD) stock declined by 9.49% to $27.75. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.1 million shares, making up 370.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
- Amrep (NYSE:AXR) stock fell 8.51% to $10.54. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 8.7K, which is 47.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.8 million.
