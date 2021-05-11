12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD) stock moved upwards by 22.62% to $21.79 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for 3D Sys's stock is 32.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 770.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) stock moved upwards by 15.27% to $7.62. The current volume of 2.9 million shares is 162.79% of Image Sensing Systems's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $40.8 million.
- Repay Holdings (NASDAQ:RPAY) shares increased by 10.63% to $23.0. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 783.6K shares, making up 97.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) stock moved upwards by 10.56% to $1.36. The current volume of 18.7 million shares is 167.17% of Phunware's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $96.8 million.
- Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) stock moved upwards by 9.97% to $121.28. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.5 million, which is 276.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) shares moved upwards by 8.72% to $22.92. Trading volume for NortonLifeLock's stock is 5.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 112.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- StarTek (NYSE:SRT) stock fell 13.92% to $6.25 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for StarTek's stock is 137.9K as of 12:30 EST. This is 202.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $254.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) stock fell 13.9% to $6.63. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares, making up 295.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $564.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) stock fell 13.84% to $63.24. As of 12:30 EST, PAR Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 444.0K, which is 150.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) shares declined by 11.75% to $2.92. The current volume of 122.3K shares is 46.03% of Datasea's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $62.7 million.
- Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) stock declined by 11.72% to $11.98. As of 12:30 EST, Paysafe's stock is trading at a volume of 13.6 million, which is 256.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- 8x8 (NYSE:EGHT) shares fell 10.91% to $25.07. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.8 million shares, making up 212.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
