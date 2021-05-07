12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX) shares increased by 20.09% to $7.47 during Friday's regular session. L S Starrett's stock is trading at a volume of 149.1K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 800.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.0 million.
- Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) stock rose 12.76% to $4.2. As of 12:30 EST, Diana Shipping's stock is trading at a volume of 1.6 million, which is 145.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $383.9 million.
- BlueLinx Hldgs (NYSE:BXC) stock moved upwards by 12.06% to $64.63. Trading volume for BlueLinx Hldgs's stock is 327.2K as of 12:30 EST. This is 227.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $611.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) shares rose 12.03% to $11.36. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 11.9 million, which is 91.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) shares rose 11.83% to $18.57. Euroseas's stock is trading at a volume of 97.6K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 101.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $126.1 million.
- Gaucho Group Holdings (NASDAQ:VINO) shares increased by 11.14% to $4.09. Trading volume for Gaucho Group Holdings's stock is 209.4K as of 12:30 EST. This is 152.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $30.5 million.
Losers
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock fell 15.12% to $2.56 during Friday's regular session. ShiftPixy's stock is trading at a volume of 2.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 76.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $53.4 million.
- Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) stock decreased by 8.9% to $7.07. The current volume of 841.8K shares is 188.75% of Daseke's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $460.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Air Lease (NYSE:AL) stock declined by 8.18% to $44.83. The current volume of 1.1 million shares is 138.08% of Air Lease's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) stock decreased by 7.48% to $7.12. As of 12:30 EST, JanOne's stock is trading at a volume of 130.7K, which is 21.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.1 million.
- Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) shares declined by 7.02% to $15.91. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 139.1K shares, making up 59.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $492.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- TOMI Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:TOMZ) shares decreased by 6.5% to $3.08. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 142.3K shares, making up 83.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $51.7 million.
