12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) stock increased by 25.27% to $23.89 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 4.0 million, which is 446.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $532.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Superior Industries Intl (NYSE:SUP) shares rose 19.49% to $6.13. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 563.8K shares, making up 167.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $159.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) stock increased by 18.63% to $3.82. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 619.2K shares, making up 109.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $100.2 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- KBS Fashion Group (NASDAQ:KBSF) shares moved upwards by 15.6% to $3.26. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 823.2K, which is 232.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million.
- Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) stock rose 14.95% to $61.86. As of 12:31 EST, Rocky Brands's stock is trading at a volume of 155.5K, which is 215.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $450.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Under Armour (NYSE:UA) shares increased by 9.49% to $21.59. Trading volume for Under Armour's stock is 5.4 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 143.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.8 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
Losers
- Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) shares decreased by 13.27% to $83.88 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, Peloton Interactive's stock is trading at a volume of 47.1 million, which is 533.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.7 billion.
- Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) stock decreased by 11.62% to $24.32. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 93.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) stock declined by 10.45% to $15.78. Trading volume for Aterian's stock is 862.4K as of 12:31 EST. This is 59.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Lumber Liquidators Hldgs (NYSE:LL) shares fell 9.05% to $22.52. As of 12:31 EST, Lumber Liquidators Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million, which is 342.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $652.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) stock decreased by 6.4% to $2.61. Trading volume for Amesite's stock is 76.4K as of 12:31 EST. This is 77.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.6 million.
- ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) stock fell 5.96% to $12.63. The current volume of 2.3 million shares is 41.42% of ContextLogic's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $7.8 billion.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers