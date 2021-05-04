9 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) shares moved upwards by 5.54% to $53.72 during Tuesday's regular session. Leggett & Platt's stock is trading at a volume of 849.7K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 89.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) shares rose 4.65% to $102.7. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 889.2K shares, making up 71.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 billion.
- Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) shares increased by 4.35% to $55.63. Trading volume for Service Corp Intl's stock is 1.2 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 125.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares decreased by 14.63% to $2.5 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, Uxin's stock is trading at a volume of 14.4 million, which is 78.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $854.0 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) stock fell 13.42% to $27.05. Jumia Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 7.3 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 104.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.
- Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares declined by 11.28% to $0.58. As of 12:31 EST, Naked Brand Group's stock is trading at a volume of 71.6 million, which is 61.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $369.1 million.
- iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) shares decreased by 10.99% to $92.54. As of 12:31 EST, iRobot's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million, which is 297.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) stock declined by 10.8% to $45.61. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 340.4K shares, making up 50.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
- BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) stock fell 9.52% to $15.59. BIT Mining's stock is trading at a volume of 67.3K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 39.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
