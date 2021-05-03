 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 03, 2021 1:04pm   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • Danaos (NYSE:DAC) shares rose 13.35% to $61.54 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 639.3K shares is 115.98% of Danaos's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) shares rose 13.15% to $21.08. Trading volume for Star Bulk Carriers's stock is 2.4 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 182.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
  • Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) shares moved upwards by 13.12% to $16.29. Euroseas's stock is trading at a volume of 124.3K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 136.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $110.4 million.
  • NiSun Intl Ent Dev Gr (NASDAQ:NISN) stock moved upwards by 11.69% to $16.77. Trading volume for NiSun Intl Ent Dev Gr's stock is 132.1K as of 12:31 EST. This is 160.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $295.3 million.
  • Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) shares rose 9.99% to $1.21. Seanergy Maritime Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 16.5 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 98.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $189.0 million.
  • Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) stock increased by 9.9% to $16.86. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 824.3K, which is 99.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $706.6 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) shares declined by 15.95% to $23.45 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for EHang Holdings's stock is 3.3 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 76.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) shares declined by 10.9% to $7.07. Trading volume for FreightCar America's stock is 1.8 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 69.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.1 million.
  • ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock declined by 10.13% to $2.79. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 3.0 million, which is 107.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.4 million.
  • Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) stock declined by 7.79% to $20.43. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 8.2 million, which is 55.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 billion.

 

 

 

Related Articles (DAC + EH)

32 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Estée Lauder Reports Mixed Q3 Results
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Earnings Scheduled For April 16, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 13, 2021
55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers