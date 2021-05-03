10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Danaos (NYSE:DAC) shares rose 13.35% to $61.54 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 639.3K shares is 115.98% of Danaos's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) shares rose 13.15% to $21.08. Trading volume for Star Bulk Carriers's stock is 2.4 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 182.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
- Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) shares moved upwards by 13.12% to $16.29. Euroseas's stock is trading at a volume of 124.3K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 136.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $110.4 million.
- NiSun Intl Ent Dev Gr (NASDAQ:NISN) stock moved upwards by 11.69% to $16.77. Trading volume for NiSun Intl Ent Dev Gr's stock is 132.1K as of 12:31 EST. This is 160.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $295.3 million.
- Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) shares rose 9.99% to $1.21. Seanergy Maritime Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 16.5 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 98.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $189.0 million.
- Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) stock increased by 9.9% to $16.86. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 824.3K, which is 99.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $706.6 million.
Losers
- EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) shares declined by 15.95% to $23.45 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for EHang Holdings's stock is 3.3 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 76.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) shares declined by 10.9% to $7.07. Trading volume for FreightCar America's stock is 1.8 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 69.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.1 million.
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock declined by 10.13% to $2.79. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 3.0 million, which is 107.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.4 million.
- Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) stock declined by 7.79% to $20.43. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 8.2 million, which is 55.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 billion.
