12 Financials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN) shares rose 13.4% to $2.93 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 210.1K shares is 75.25% of Hudson Capital's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $18.7 million.
- Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) stock rose 7.85% to $2.92. Trading volume for Jianpu Technology's stock is 144.2K as of 12:31 EST. This is 55.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.7 million.
- Ocwen Finl (NYSE:OCN) shares moved upwards by 7.2% to $31.11. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 97.1K, which is 151.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $270.9 million.
- Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE:OPY) shares rose 6.94% to $50.82. Trading volume for Oppenheimer Holdings's stock is 93.5K as of 12:31 EST. This is 72.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $644.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Aon (NYSE:AON) stock increased by 5.8% to $253.16. The current volume of 1.8 million shares is 108.54% of Aon's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.2 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) shares increased by 5.56% to $10.86. The current volume of 11.2K shares is 100.23% of Scully Royalty's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.2 million.
Losers
- Greenhill & Co (NYSE:GHL) stock fell 11.19% to $15.96 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 251.7K shares, making up 114.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $311.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) stock decreased by 10.59% to $5.66. As of 12:31 EST, JMP Group's stock is trading at a volume of 293.0K, which is 64.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $112.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Barclays (NYSE:BCS) shares fell 9.83% to $9.63. As of 12:31 EST, Barclays's stock is trading at a volume of 10.7 million, which is 131.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.9 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) shares decreased by 5.98% to $28.39. Federated Hermes's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 170.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) shares declined by 5.94% to $78.45. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 152.0K shares, making up 57.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) shares decreased by 5.93% to $43.71. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 1.0 million, which is 133.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
