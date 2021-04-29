12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) stock rose 21.78% to $8.05 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, Galera Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 24.5 million, which is 31447.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $201.0 million.
- Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) shares moved upwards by 20.46% to $18.8. Trading volume for Ocular Therapeutix's stock is 2.0 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 222.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) shares rose 17.4% to $26.23. Silence Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 8.4K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 1158.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $781.5 million.
- AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) shares rose 10.96% to $77.51. Trading volume for AtriCure's stock is 676.9K as of 12:32 EST. This is 166.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) shares increased by 9.09% to $2.4. Trading volume for Atossa Therapeutics's stock is 30.3 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 194.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $289.9 million.
- Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) stock rose 8.64% to $9.17. Vaxart's stock is trading at a volume of 106.9 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 633.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
Losers
- Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) stock decreased by 60.0% to $4.07 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, Adverum Biotechnologies's stock is trading at a volume of 22.3 million, which is 2759.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $398.0 million.
- Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) shares fell 16.99% to $3.86. Vyant Bio's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 147.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) shares decreased by 16.97% to $3.23. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.8 million shares, making up 128.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $362.9 million.
- Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) shares fell 11.83% to $4.77. Trading volume for Nemaura Medical's stock is 109.7K as of 12:32 EST. This is 45.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $109.3 million.
- MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) stock declined by 11.72% to $9.46. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 701.5K, which is 126.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) shares decreased by 11.29% to $16.75. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 104.3K shares, making up 95.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $233.0 million.
