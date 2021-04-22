12 Financials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) stock increased by 12.49% to $6.84 during Thursday's regular session. FG Financial Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 66.2K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 97.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- X Financial (NYSE:XYF) stock rose 11.51% to $3.1. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 75.8K, which is 49.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $165.8 million.
- Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) stock increased by 10.68% to $18.95. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 106.3K, which is 567.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $51.3 million.
- Xiaobai Maimai (NASDAQ:HX) shares rose 10.48% to $1.58. Xiaobai Maimai's stock is trading at a volume of 86.2K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 23.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.6 million.
- Pintec Technology Hldgs (NASDAQ:PT) shares moved upwards by 9.65% to $0.93. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 407.6K shares, making up 22.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $40.2 million.
- Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) shares increased by 9.6% to $30.23. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 27.3K shares, making up 97.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $252.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
Losers
- Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) stock declined by 9.99% to $12.8 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, Tiptree's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million, which is 514.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $416.4 million.
- SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) shares fell 9.76% to $56.87. As of 12:31 EST, SEI Investments's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million, which is 215.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC) stock fell 7.12% to $24.03. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 228.8K, which is 52.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 billion.
- Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) shares decreased by 5.41% to $6.82. As of 12:31 EST, Huize Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 90.5K, which is 42.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $354.2 million.
- StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) shares declined by 4.75% to $62.28. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 74.3K shares, making up 102.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) shares decreased by 4.59% to $2.91. Heritage Global's stock is trading at a volume of 57.5K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 28.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $102.8 million.
