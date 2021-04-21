10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) shares moved upwards by 13.69% to $2.74 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, Safe Bulkers's stock is trading at a volume of 863.3K, which is 101.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $288.7 million.
- Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) shares rose 13.61% to $20.45. As of 12:31 EST, Energy Recovery's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million, which is 333.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) shares increased by 12.12% to $4.07. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 897.7K, which is 16.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $189.5 million.
- Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) shares moved upwards by 12.11% to $43.78. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 117.1K, which is 101.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $544.7 million.
- Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) shares rose 11.73% to $12.57. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 3.5 million, which is 87.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) stock increased by 11.12% to $3.54. Diana Shipping's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 100.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $324.4 million.
Losers
- Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) stock decreased by 10.83% to $4.33 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 78.2K shares, making up 109.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.9 million.
- Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) shares decreased by 7.92% to $14.37. Where Food Comes From's stock is trading at a volume of 716 shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 9.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Gaucho Group Holdings (NASDAQ:VINO) stock decreased by 5.97% to $3.36. As of 12:31 EST, Gaucho Group Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 6.5K, which is 9.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.0 million.
- HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) stock fell 4.35% to $18.62. As of 12:31 EST, HireQuest's stock is trading at a volume of 11.6K, which is 43.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $254.0 million.
