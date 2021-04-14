8 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) shares moved upwards by 42.92% to $107.19 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 402.8K shares, making up 1182.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $52.2 billion.
- Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) stock moved upwards by 21.59% to $1.39. The current volume of 66.9 million shares is 259.49% of Cinedigm's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $230.0 million.
- Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV) shares rose 19.21% to $12.06. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 32.5 million, which is 2127.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 billion.
Losers
- Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) shares decreased by 7.09% to $76.24 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.8 million shares, making up 26.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Ucloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) shares declined by 5.73% to $9.71. The current volume of 1.5K shares is 8.5% of Ucloudlink Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $273.3 million.
- Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) shares decreased by 5.36% to $1.59. As of 12:31 EST, Creative Realities's stock is trading at a volume of 178.8K, which is 27.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.6 million.
- Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) shares fell 4.98% to $6.87. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 481.6K, which is 43.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $95.3 million.
- SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) stock fell 4.95% to $1.73. Trading volume for SPAR Group's stock is 442.4K as of 12:31 EST. This is 124.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.7 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers