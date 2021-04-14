11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- C3.ai (NYSE:AI) stock increased by 13.71% to $71.65 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 8.0 million shares is 204.58% of C3.ai's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 billion.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares moved upwards by 12.67% to $1.23. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 40.2 million, which is 385.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.5 million.
- Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) stock rose 11.0% to $8.88. Ondas Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 206.0K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 34.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $236.5 million.
- Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) shares rose 10.21% to $7.34. The current volume of 121.1K shares is 2.47% of Socket Mobile's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $50.9 million.
- OLB Gr (NASDAQ:OLB) stock moved upwards by 8.36% to $5.96. As of 12:31 EST, OLB Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 57.5K, which is 9.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.4 million.
Losers
- Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) shares fell 13.0% to $24.58 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, Intrusion's stock is trading at a volume of 803.1K, which is 313.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $432.9 million.
- Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) stock decreased by 11.65% to $6.3. The current volume of 565.7K shares is 19.69% of Taoping's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.0 million.
- Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) stock fell 9.53% to $46.14. As of 12:31 EST, Marathon Digital Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 25.0 million, which is 91.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 billion.
- Mechanical Technology (NASDAQ:MKTY) stock declined by 8.64% to $10.86. Mechanical Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 204.4K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 184.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.6 million.
- Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) stock decreased by 8.45% to $12.34. The current volume of 5.7K shares is 80.55% of Interlink Electronics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $81.4 million.
- Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) stock declined by 7.04% to $89.01. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 9.0K shares, making up 205.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
