12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) stock moved upwards by 19.72% to $34.63 during Tuesday's regular session. Digimarc's stock is trading at a volume of 617.9K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 394.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $583.6 million.
- MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) stock increased by 13.91% to $818.2. Trading volume for MicroStrategy's stock is 756.4K as of 12:32 EST. This is 83.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 billion.
- Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) stock rose 9.12% to $12.79. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 183.5K, which is 109.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $274.2 million.
- Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) stock moved upwards by 8.64% to $12.66. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 24.8K, which is 61.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.9 million.
- Mechanical Technology (NASDAQ:MKTY) shares moved upwards by 8.07% to $10.97. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 218.9K shares, making up 237.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $107.7 million.
- Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) shares moved upwards by 6.41% to $25.22. The current volume of 529.0K shares is 220.07% of Intrusion's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $444.2 million.
Losers
- GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) shares decreased by 15.51% to $16.24 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 759.1K shares, making up 89.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock fell 12.87% to $2.1. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares, making up 124.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.2 million.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares fell 9.18% to $1.32. The current volume of 7.4 million shares is 35.93% of Color Star Technology's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $77.4 million.
- Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) stock decreased by 9.08% to $6.67. Trading volume for Socket Mobile's stock is 161.7K as of 12:32 EST. This is 3.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.2 million.
- Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) stock decreased by 7.33% to $34.78. Trading volume for Aviat Networks's stock is 383.0K as of 12:32 EST. This is 141.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $387.0 million.
- SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) shares decreased by 7.17% to $3.83. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 74.9K, which is 13.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers