10 Financials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- US Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) shares moved upwards by 14.71% to $12.45 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for US Global Investors's stock is 1.0 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 248.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $187.5 million.
- Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) stock increased by 7.38% to $132.44. The current volume of 3.2 million shares is 144.17% of Upstart Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 billion.
- FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) shares moved upwards by 6.91% to $5.54. As of 12:32 EST, FG Financial Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 46.9K, which is 61.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) stock increased by 6.29% to $31.9. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares, making up 49.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 billion.
- Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) stock rose 4.83% to $9.65. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 285.0K shares, making up 56.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $32.1 million.
Losers
- Pintec Technology Hldgs (NASDAQ:PT) shares declined by 8.64% to $1.27 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Pintec Technology Hldgs's stock is 221.7K as of 12:32 EST. This is 16.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $54.7 million.
- X Financial (NYSE:XYF) stock decreased by 8.0% to $3.68. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 15.0K shares, making up 9.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $196.8 million.
- Weidai (NYSE:WEI) shares decreased by 7.15% to $1.3. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 634.5K, which is 39.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.5 million.
- Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) stock declined by 5.54% to $9.39. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 503.9K, which is 27.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) stock declined by 5.51% to $11.67. The current volume of 1.4 million shares is 43.82% of Root's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
