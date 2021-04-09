12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) stock increased by 17.22% to $24.27 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for FuboTV's stock is 69.2 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 351.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion.
- CommScope Hldg Co (NASDAQ:COMM) stock increased by 8.07% to $17.67. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 4.9 million, which is 198.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion.
- PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) stock moved upwards by 6.54% to $83.33. The current volume of 618.3K shares is 227.96% of PAR Technology's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
- TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) stock moved upwards by 6.08% to $9.24. TSR's stock is trading at a volume of 1.9K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 9.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.1 million.
- RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) shares rose 5.62% to $6.76. Trading volume for RF Industries's stock is 40.3K as of 12:32 EST. This is 44.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.4 million.
- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) stock moved upwards by 5.19% to $35.45. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 55.2K shares, making up 359.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
Losers
- SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) shares fell 11.56% to $4.82 during Friday's regular session. SemiLEDs's stock is trading at a volume of 189.1K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 34.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares decreased by 7.15% to $2.47. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 193.9K shares, making up 40.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $58.0 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) stock declined by 6.77% to $4.82. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 148.1K, which is 44.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.3 million.
- Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) shares decreased by 6.49% to $8.24. As of 12:32 EST, Ondas Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 223.0K, which is 37.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $219.4 million.
- Cloopen Group Holding (NYSE:RAAS) shares decreased by 6.29% to $12.53. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 366.5K shares, making up 12.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) stock declined by 6.27% to $4.04. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 514.2K, which is 15.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $467.5 million.
