12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) stock increased by 21.18% to $9.61 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 9.2 million, which is 417.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $231.3 million.
- Auris Medical Holding (NASDAQ:EARS) stock increased by 19.4% to $3.84. Auris Medical Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 41.3 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 1395.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $49.4 million.
- Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) shares increased by 15.59% to $5.59. Trading volume for Aprea Therapeutics's stock is 10.8 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 814.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.5 million.
- Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) shares increased by 12.85% to $4.79. Trading volume for Fortress Biotech's stock is 3.4 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 351.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $454.1 million.
- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) stock increased by 11.86% to $18.39. Trading volume for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals's stock is 380.0K as of 12:32 EST. This is 307.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $607.4 million.
- Motus GI Hldgs (NASDAQ:MOTS) stock increased by 11.16% to $1.29. The current volume of 2.0 million shares is 54.91% of Motus GI Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.2 million.
Losers
- GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP) stock decreased by 17.46% to $8.04 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for GT Biopharma's stock is 1.0 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 147.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $171.7 million.
- Surgalign Holdings (NASDAQ:SRGA) stock declined by 10.95% to $1.87. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares, making up 83.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $206.2 million.
- NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) shares fell 8.56% to $1.01. Trading volume for NanoVibronix's stock is 970.0K as of 12:32 EST. This is 22.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.4 million.
- Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) stock fell 8.02% to $7.57. As of 12:32 EST, Applied DNA Sciences's stock is trading at a volume of 421.2K, which is 27.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.5 million.
- Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) stock declined by 7.43% to $47.47. As of 12:32 EST, Greenwich LifeSciences's stock is trading at a volume of 615.1K, which is 115.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $609.8 million.
- Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) stock fell 6.79% to $15.8. As of 12:32 EST, Adagene's stock is trading at a volume of 4.6K, which is 2.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
