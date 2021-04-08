12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) stock increased by 25.09% to $9.92 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $238.8 million.
- Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) shares moved upwards by 16.03% to $3.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $239.3 million.
- ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) stock rose 13.29% to $13.55.
- Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) shares increased by 11.36% to $5.39. The company's market cap stands at $114.1 million.
- Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) stock rose 9.94% to $11.5. The company's market cap stands at $178.4 million.
- electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) stock moved upwards by 9.69% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.2 million.
Losers
- Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) stock fell 4.38% to $7.87 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.8 million.
- Universe Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:UPC) shares fell 3.14% to $4.94.
- CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) shares decreased by 3.12% to $5.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.4 million.
- Streamline Health Solns (NASDAQ:STRM) stock declined by 2.92% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.4 million.
- Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) stock declined by 2.86% to $2.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.9 million.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) stock decreased by 2.53% to $5.01. The company's market cap stands at $31.1 million.
