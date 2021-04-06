12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares rose 12.79% to $1.94 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Phunware's stock is 128.8 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 856.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $138.1 million.
- QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) stock increased by 11.79% to $51.2. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 1.8K, which is 201.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- SEMrush Hldgs (NYSE:SEMR) shares increased by 8.41% to $12.88. The current volume of 102.1K shares is 6.99% of SEMrush Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST).
- QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) stock increased by 7.64% to $77.59. QAD's stock is trading at a volume of 53.8K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 106.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
- Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) shares moved upwards by 7.17% to $89.21. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.6 million shares, making up 71.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.3 billion.
- Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) stock moved upwards by 6.82% to $6.57. Crexendo's stock is trading at a volume of 5.9K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 11.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $120.8 million.
Losers
- Ebang International Hldgs (NASDAQ:EBON) stock decreased by 16.54% to $5.3 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 42.8 million shares, making up 199.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $910.7 million.
- Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) stock decreased by 10.88% to $57.94. Ultra Clean Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 223.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
- SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) shares decreased by 8.93% to $1.49. The current volume of 4.4 million shares is 46.27% of SeaChange International's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $56.4 million.
- Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) stock decreased by 8.89% to $10.26. Trading volume for Kopin's stock is 4.1 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 67.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $933.5 million.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) stock fell 8.39% to $1.53. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 5.1 million, which is 25.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $89.9 million.
- Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) shares decreased by 7.78% to $2.61. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 249.5K shares, making up 17.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $30.4 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers