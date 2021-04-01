12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) stock rose 14.96% to $6.76 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, Schmitt Industries's stock is trading at a volume of 41.6K, which is 170.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.7 million.
- ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) shares rose 14.68% to $92.65. As of 12:31 EST, ACM Research's stock is trading at a volume of 273.4K, which is 75.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ:KC) shares rose 13.14% to $44.49. The current volume of 1.7 million shares is 95.66% of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 billion.
- Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) stock rose 12.86% to $23.86. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 319.7K, which is 4.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) shares increased by 12.7% to $4.79. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 574.0K shares, making up 35.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $184.5 million.
- Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) stock rose 12.16% to $46.09. Trading volume for Axcelis Technologies's stock is 455.4K as of 12:31 EST. This is 106.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
Losers
- Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares fell 14.02% to $15.95 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 19.4 million, which is 133.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.
- Ebang International Hldgs (NASDAQ:EBON) stock decreased by 12.96% to $6.92. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 19.2 million shares, making up 89.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares decreased by 6.18% to $1.67. The current volume of 9.7 million shares is 48.98% of Color Star Technology's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $98.2 million.
- ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) shares declined by 6.12% to $3.38. Trading volume for ClearOne's stock is 328.7K as of 12:31 EST. This is 341.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) stock decreased by 5.42% to $50.02. Trading volume for Viant Technology's stock is 88.1K as of 12:31 EST. This is 9.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) shares decreased by 5.06% to $2.63. CooTek (Cayman)'s stock is trading at a volume of 215.3K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 41.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $159.6 million.
