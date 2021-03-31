12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) stock increased by 17.18% to $2.66 during Wednesday's regular session. Cidara Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 800.3K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 90.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $127.7 million.
- Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) shares moved upwards by 16.01% to $5.21. As of 12:32 EST, Aquestive Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million, which is 177.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $188.6 million.
- Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) shares moved upwards by 15.73% to $7.65. As of 12:32 EST, Equillium's stock is trading at a volume of 510.5K, which is 92.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $222.1 million.
- Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) shares increased by 15.06% to $13.52. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 496.7K, which is 31.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $591.2 million.
- Evaxion Biotech (NASDAQ:EVAX) shares increased by 13.2% to $6.0. Evaxion Biotech's stock is trading at a volume of 176.6K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 129.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) shares increased by 12.82% to $20.58. As of 12:32 EST, Biodesix's stock is trading at a volume of 14.7K, which is 13.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $546.9 million.
Losers
- Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) shares declined by 22.61% to $12.6 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.5 million shares, making up 5626.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) shares fell 20.96% to $1.07. 9 Meters Biopharma's stock is trading at a volume of 25.1 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 240.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $232.2 million.
- Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) stock decreased by 16.56% to $1.36. Trading volume for Celsion's stock is 8.7 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 45.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.0 million.
- Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) stock declined by 15.88% to $18.23. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 7.4 million, which is 299.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $975.2 million.
- INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) stock decreased by 10.53% to $4.42. As of 12:32 EST, INVO Bioscience's stock is trading at a volume of 211.9K, which is 10.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.2 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) stock decreased by 9.95% to $13.67. Trading volume for Nanobiotix's stock is 57.6K as of 12:32 EST. This is 401.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $470.6 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers