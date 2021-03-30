12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares moved upwards by 25.99% to $3.78 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Moxian's stock is 2.5 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 183.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.2 million.
- 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ:YQ) stock moved upwards by 15.78% to $7.63. As of 12:32 EST, 17 Education & Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 2.3 million, which is 129.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) shares rose 13.8% to $9.61. Trading volume for J.Jill's stock is 453.4K as of 12:32 EST. This is 63.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.5 million.
- Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) shares increased by 11.28% to $31.68. The current volume of 33.1 million shares is 267.93% of Vipshop Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.5 billion.
- China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) stock increased by 9.28% to $20.6. The current volume of 14.4K shares is 48.47% of China Online Education Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $440.9 million.
- DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) shares moved upwards by 9.16% to $3.77. The current volume of 109.9K shares is 15.57% of DAVIDsTEA's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.7 million.
Losers
- Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) stock declined by 26.44% to $5.26 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, Trxade Group's stock is trading at a volume of 575.8K, which is 623.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $42.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares declined by 22.6% to $2.65. The current volume of 4.7 million shares is 78.43% of Vinco Ventures's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.8 million.
- Genius Brands Intl (NASDAQ:GNUS) shares fell 21.97% to $2.02. As of 12:32 EST, Genius Brands Intl's stock is trading at a volume of 85.0 million, which is 238.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $606.4 million.
- Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) shares fell 19.62% to $9.48. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 20.9 million, which is 366.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) stock decreased by 13.51% to $8.58. As of 12:32 EST, Wah Fu Education Group's stock is trading at a volume of 682.7K, which is 34.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.5 million.
- Four Seasons Education (NYSE:FEDU) stock fell 12.54% to $1.27. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 769.8K, which is 35.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.8 million.
