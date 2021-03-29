12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) stock moved upwards by 18.22% to $7.07 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt's stock is 4.2 million as of 12:37 EST. This is 231.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $900.7 million.
- LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) shares rose 17.87% to $19.95. As of 12:37 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 142.6K shares, making up 89.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $200.5 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) shares increased by 13.72% to $24.03. Trading volume for Koss's stock is 2.1 million as of 12:37 EST. This is 34.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $204.6 million.
- Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) stock rose 10.5% to $3.05. As of 12:37 EST, Moxian's stock is trading at a volume of 320.2K, which is 23.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $49.3 million.
- MINISO Group Holding (NYSE:MNSO) stock moved upwards by 9.61% to $23.6. As of 12:37 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 508.6K shares, making up 49.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 billion.
- Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) shares increased by 7.57% to $22.58. The current volume of 1.4 million shares is 35.72% of Petco Health and Wellness's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:37 EST).
Losers
- ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) stock declined by 21.23% to $0.91 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for ToughBuilt Industries's stock is 8.4 million as of 12:37 EST. This is 158.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $55.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) stock fell 20.54% to $10.06. Trading volume for this security as of 12:37 EST is 3.6 million, which is 194.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $44.0 million.
- Four Seasons Education (NYSE:FEDU) shares decreased by 19.45% to $1.45. The current volume of 3.0 million shares is 146.51% of Four Seasons Education's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:37 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.2 million.
- China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) shares declined by 18.63% to $4.02. As of 12:37 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.0 million shares, making up 94.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.4 million.
- ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) stock decreased by 13.42% to $4.26. Trading volume for ATA Creativity Global's stock is 483.1K as of 12:37 EST. This is 8.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $133.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT) stock fell 13.37% to $9.01. As of 12:37 EST, Viomi Technology Co's stock is trading at a volume of 914.9K, which is 65.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $626.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers